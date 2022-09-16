Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview.

After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!

The gala will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can catch our Charity Preview special TONIGHT from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on WXYZ-TV and all of your favorite streaming devices.

The fundraiser at Huntington Place will also highlight the premiere of the Auto Show’s new Dinosaur and Off-Road Vehicle Encounters. Gala guests will also get to experience experiential activations, including Camp Jeep, F-150 Lightning and Ram Truck rides.

Check out what we're seeing on the red carpet:

