VIDEO: President Biden gets in Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden arrived in Detroit Wednesday morning to tour the 2022 North American International Auto Show.

He planned to stop at Chevrolet, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis booths to check out the latest vehicles on the floor.

President Biden also climbed inside a Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

"Get out of the way, everybody," he joked before he stepped in.

