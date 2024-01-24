Biden, absent from the ballot in New Hampshire, gets write-in votes

Polls will start to close within the hour in New Hampshire, ending one chapter in the Democratic race for president that doesn't mean as much as it used to.

Thanks to rules that were changed before this year's presidential contest got underway, there are no delegates from Democrats up for grabs on Tuesday, and the incumbent President Biden isn't even on the primary ballot.

This is because President Biden unofficially pushed for South Carolina to be the first state to award delegates this election cycle.

"For decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” Biden wrote to officials with the Democratic National Committee in 2022. "We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process."

The DNC made the changes — which means that Tuesday's "first in the nation" primary in New Hampshire runs afoul of the new rules.

SEE MORE: New Hampshire holding first primary of 2024, results to follow

Regardless, there are still expected to be plenty of votes for President Biden: supporters have run a write-in campaign on his behalf, hoping to keep sentiment high and — importantly — to avoid a loss.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips are on the official primary ballot. Phillips has made the case that it's time for someone other than Biden.

"The truth is this: Joe Biden is making a horrific error right now in staying around a little too long ... And that's my case to all of you," Phillips said.

SEE MORE: Biden, New Hampshire Democrats betting on a low-key write-in campaign

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com