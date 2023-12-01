Blaming Hamas for breaking cease-fire, Israel resumes combat in Gaza

Israel says it has resumed military operations in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces claimed the decision was made after Hamas "violated the operational pause" and fired a rocket toward Israeli territory.

The rocket was reportedly intercepted.

Israel and Hamas had been under a temporary cease-fire for a week. The pause in fighting allowed for about 100 hostages to be released from Gaza. Israel believes Hamas is still holding about 125 hostages.

As part of the deal, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians who were being held in Israeli prisons.

The truce was scheduled to end on Friday, but many were holding out hope that a longer cease-fire deal would be negotiated so that more hostages could be released.

SEE MORE: Hamas releases 6 more hostages, bringing Thursday total to 8

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel this week. It's the third time he's visited the country since the Oct. 7 attack that claimed about 1,200 lives.

Blinken noted that he was in favor of an extended cease-fire.

More than 5,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel retaliated against Hamas for the initial attack. The conflict has also led to a major humanitarian crisis in Gaza. During the pause, humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza. It's unclear what the resumption of military action in Gaza means for additional aid going into the territory.

