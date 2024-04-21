Ada County Deputy shot and killed Saturday night

BOISE, Idaho — An Ada County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot and killed in an incident on Saturday night which led to a Boise Police Officer shooting and killing the suspect later that night.

The deputy, who was identified at a press conference as Deputy Tobin Bolter, was the first ACSO deputy to be killed in the line of duty. The Sheriff's office said that a peer support group is now available to their deputies.

According to a press release, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when Deputy Bolter was shot by a suspect after making a traffic stop near West Overland Road and South Raymond Street in Boise. A citizen witnessed the shooting, called 911, and performed CPR until the deputy could be transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise where he later died.

Then, around 9:30 p.m. Boise Police Officers located the suspect near a residence on South Jackson Street. Neighbors in the area were warned to stay away while BPD Special Operations Unit members attempted to take the suspect into custody.

Shortly after midnight, the suspect fired a weapon at officers leading a BPD officer to fire back, striking him. The suspect was given medical aid and transported by ambulance to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect in the incident has not been named.

No Boise Police officers were hurt and the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Garden City Police Department investigates.

While on their way to assist the downed deputy, another Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a power pole near South Meridian Road and East Amity Road. The deputy was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise and is now in stable condition.

“We are thankful no innocent, uninvolved bystanders were injured in these violent encounters,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean directed flags on all city buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor Deputy Bolter. Flags should remain at half-staff until Deputy Bolter’s interment. Idaho Governor Brad Little also ordered all U.S. and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff until the day after Deputy Bolter’s memorial service.

“I grieve for the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter,” McLean said. “And I stand with the members of the Ada County Sheriff’s department, Boise Police Department, and all those who work in law enforcement who feel this loss acutely as they put their lives on the line daily to protect our community."

