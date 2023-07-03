Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl from Lansing

LANSING — Lansing Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl taken of the city of Lansing early Monday morning.

The girl, Wynter Cole Smith, is described as a 2-year-old Black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

Lansing Police said she may have been with Rashad Maleek Trice. At 5:50 a.m. the department said they found Trice in St. Claire Shores but the 2-year-old was not in his custody.

Trice has been arrested and Wynter is still missing.

Police are asking anyone who sees her or anyone with information on where she might be to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.