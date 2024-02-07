New Budweiser Clydesdale foal and friends hosting a Super Bowl watch party

After announcing the birth of a new Budweiser Clydesdale foal, the ranch where he was born has shared that the young horse will be the star attraction at his own Super Bowl party.

The Football and Foals Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. This is only the second time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a Super Bowl party at the ranch.

With only 75 spots available and priced at just $100, tickets are going quickly according to the ranch’s social media posts.

Those lucky enough to attend will be treated to appetizers, dinner and beer while watching the big game on four TVs. Guests will also go home with merchandise, and of course they’ll get to meet the new foal and even take a photo with the other Budweiser Clydesdales.

The ranch has shared a couple photos of the newest addition, whose name has yet to be announced. Maybe the big reveal will happen during the big game!

Come meet our newest colt THIS WEEKEND at our Football & Foals event! Catch the big game on the big screen and meet the newest members of the Budweiser Clydesdales family.â Grab your tickets before they’re gone at https://t.co/KPDUhvyzll pic.twitter.com/6Ru3cQH2Ss — Warm Springs Ranch (@WarmSpringRanch) February 5, 2024

This year marks the triumphant return of the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Super Bowl commercial lineup. These majestic horses have been a Super Bowl fixture since 1986, but they took a hiatus in 2023. This year, they are back, and Anheuser-Busch (as well as Clydesdale fans) are excited.

“The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest moment, and our goal is to once again captivate our audience when the world is watching,” Kyle Norrington, Anheuser-Busch’s chief commercial officer, said in a press release. “We’re showing up big time in this moment that matters for our beer drinkers and football fans across the country through unmatched creative storytelling, seamless trade integrations, record-breaking consumer sweeps, robust media plans and on-the-ground activations.”

The ranch is home to more than 70 Clydesdales. Last year, the team welcomed new Clydesdale foals to the herd in early February as well.

Warm Springs Ranch serves as a breeding ground for the horses, but it is also staffed by specialists who help maintain the health and well-being of the famous horses.

Those who are missing out on this first meet-and-greet during the Super Bowl still have a chance to meet the young horses. Guided tours at the ranch begin in late March, and you can book ahead.

Marie Rossiter contributed to this report.

