ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Invest Fest and the importance of financial literacy

Sunday marks the final day of Invest Fest in Atlanta. The annual financial education conference is hosted by Earn Your Leisure to promote financial literacy and help entrepreneurs navigate the business world, cryptocurrencies and more.

There are more than 400 small businesses and vendors at this year's conference, along with some big names. Among the speakers this year include rapper 50 Cent, actress Lauren London, and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith, who joined Scripps News to share the importance of investing in yourself.

"The guys for the Earn Your Leisure podcast, along with various others, have been doing an outstanding job of really highlighting the importance of finance, investing, entrepreneurship, investing, things of that nature, for years now," Smith told Scripps News. "They deserve to be committed for the great, great work that they've been doing because obviously, specifically as it pertains to the African American community, it's something that we all need to be enlightened more, more and more about, each and every single passing day. So the opportunity to contribute to the upliftment of our community — in that regard — in terms of edifying ourselves and enlightening us about the challenges that lie ahead and the kind of things that we can do to capitalize on the moments that present themselves is something that I certainly was anxious to be a part of, and honored to be apart of."

