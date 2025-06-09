Xbox to launch handheld gaming system: ROG Xbox Ally

Gamers will have a new handheld option this winter. Microsoft has partnered with ASUS to create the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

The devices are designed to give players access to games from Xbox, Game Pass and other PC storefronts on a portable platform. Both systems will run on Windows 11 and support native, remote, and cloud-based gameplay, according to Microsoft.

The Xbox Ally is geared toward casual and core gamers, while the Xbox Ally X offers enhanced performance for more advanced users.

RELATED STORY | Microsoft raises prices on Xbox consoles as tariffs challenge industry

Microsoft is touting a new feature that allows players to launch games directly into a new full-screen Xbox interface optimized for handheld use. The systems will also feature an aggregated game library that pulls titles from multiple storefronts into one unified view.

Both handhelds are expected to be available this holiday season in more than two dozen countries, including the United States. Pricing has not been announced, but users can sign up to be notified when preorders go live.

Microsoft’s announcement comes just days after Nintendo released its latest handheld, the Switch 2, which retails for just under $450.