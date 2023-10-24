Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross arrested outside Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was charged Tuesday with domestic violence with no priors and criminal damage to property of less than $1,000.

Ross, 23, who's in his second season with the Chiefs, was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in suburban Kansas City. He was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Ross originally was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal damage to property greater than $25,000, but the domestic violence and criminal damage charges Tuesday are both misdemeanors, according to online court records.

Ross is accused of “physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner” and notes that he’s in a relationship with the alleged victim. He is due in court Tuesday for arraignment.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs said the team is aware but declined further comment for now.

SEE MORE: The Swift effect: Kelce weighs in as his podcast leapfrogs Joe Rogan's

Ross joined the Chiefs before the 2022 season as an undrafted free agent from Clemson. He emerged as a star for the Tigers during his freshman season, including a star turn in the National Championship Game, but neck and foot injuries derailed his college career.

Ross spent last season on injured reserve with a foot injury as a rookie, but he made the Chiefs roster with a strong showing at training camp. He has appeared in all seven games this season, catching three passes for 34 yards. He’s also featured on special teams.

This story was originally published by Tod Palmer at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com