'ChiefsAholic' pleads guilty in connection to string of bank robberies

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan better known as “ChiefsAholic" has pleaded guilty in connection to various bank robberies across several states.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Wednesday’s plea also included a guilty plea to a bank robbery case out of Oklahoma.

As part of the agreement, Babudar must bay $523,675 in restitution and forfeit an autographed painting of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 10. Babudar faces up to 50 years in federal prison on the charges. Wednesday’s plea includes both parties agreeing that the sentences run concurrently.

Babudar admitted to 11 bank robberies across seven states as part of his plea.

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a press release. “The defend tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him.”

At the same time of his crime spree, Babudar earned his reputation as a Chiefs super fan by attending games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs clothing.

"While Babudar garnered significant national attention, his criminal actions were reckless — intimidating and victimizing bank employees and the institutions themselves," FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen A. Cyrus said in the release. "Significant law enforcement resources were utilized across multiple sates to locate and arrest Babudar."

