Christian Oliver's ex-wife speaks after plane crash kills him and kids

Actor Christian Oliver's ex-wife is speaking out after he and their two daughters were killed in a plane crash.

Oliver, along with daughters Madita, 12, and Annik, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jessica Klepser — were returning from a vacation when the single-engine plane they were traveling in plummeted into the Caribbean Sea on Jan. 4.

Klepser was in Los Angeles when her former husband and daughters were killed.

Klepser is a regional manager for WundaBar Pilates by Amy Jordan in California. A statement from Klepser and her family was released by WundaBar's Instagram account over the weekend.

"Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances," the statement said. "Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art."

"The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities," it said.

The girls are survived by their mother, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins in Germany.

Oliver, known for his roles in the 2008 movie "Speed Racer" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," was also a real estate agent "with a broad network of close friends worldwide," according to the statement.

"His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," it said.

The family requested privacy at this time, and asked for GoFundMe donations in lieu of flowers. The GoFundMe account for the family has amassed over $160,000 as of midday Monday.

The plane's owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, was also killed in the crash.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the aircraft had been headed to St. Lucia from Bequia island when it experienced difficulties shortly after takeoff.

The four bodies were recovered by Coast Guard personnel and later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

