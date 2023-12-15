Coca-Cola recalls certain drinks over possibility of contaminated cans

Coca-Cola has recalled nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange because of the possible presence of "foreign material" in cans.

The recall began Nov. 6 and applies to 12-packs of 12-oz cans of soda, sold in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. It covers 417 cases of Diet Coke, 14 cases of Fanta Orange and 1,557 cases of Sprite.

United Packers, LLC, based in Mobile, Alabama, initiated the recall itself, according to documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The exact cans affected include Diet Coke packaged in 12-oz. aluminum cans with a best by date of 01/29/24; Fanta Orange packaged in 12-oz. aluminum cans with a Best Buy date of 07/29/24 and Sprite packaged in 12-oz. aluminum cans with a best by date of 07/29/24.

Coca-Cola said it had collected all the affected drinks and that there were no more affected cans in the market available for sale.

There were no reported cases of illness or injury associated with the recall.

