Collier County Sheriff: Two dead in I-75 plane crash near Naples

UPDATE: The Collier County Sheriff's Office says two people have been killed in the plane crash. CCSO says the highway is closed from Immokalee Road to Golden Gate Parkway. Northbound is closed at Golden Gate Parkway.

ORIGINAL STORY: A plane has crashed on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the small plane crashed into a car while trying to land.

According to the FAA, five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet. It crashed on I-75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at a Columbus, Ohio airport at 11:57 a.m. It then left Ohio at 1:02 p.m. and was expected to arrive at the Naples Airport at 3:12 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says it's too early to tell how long the highway will be closed, but did say there will be an extended closure of 75 between exit 107 and 105.

The Naples Airport told Fox 4 the plane reported engine failure.

FlightAware also shows the plane is a twin jet. The owner reported on its website is East Shore Aviation LLC.

The specific jet can hold up to 14 passengers, though it's not clear how many were on board.

The southbound lanes on I-75 are closed while northbound is at a crawl.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

Fox 4 has multiple crews heading to the scene and will bring you the latest.