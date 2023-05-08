Artist registration open for ArtPrize 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all artists! Registration is now open to enter artwork into this year’s ArtPrize festival.

Entrants are instructed to upload their works to the ArtPrize website now through June 7.

“For nearly 15 years, ArtPrize has consistently drawn hundreds of thousands of artists and visitors to Grand Rapids as venues, parks, and public spaces are electrified with art, murals, activations, immersive experiences, and activities,” says Catlin Whitington, who leads this year’s festival. “With a rejuvenated ArtPrize, we are honoring its legacy while ushering in a new era for the event and fostering a profound commitment to the arts community.”

The newly revamped ArtPrize will return to Grand Rapids Sept. 14–Oct. 1.

We’re told 1,000 artists from around the globe will compete for more than $400,000 in prizes and up to $200,000 in grants.

Artists wishing to learn more about this year’s ArtPrize are invited to attend one of the festival’s scheduled information sessions, which organizers say will be held virtually and in person on Pearl Street. RSVP by emailing support@artprize.org.

Information sessions are scheduled to be held at the following times:

Friday, May 12 from 2–4 p.m.

Friday, May 19 from 4–6 p.m.

Friday, June 2 from 4–6 p.m.

