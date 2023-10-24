Wings Over Muskegon Air Show will return in 2024

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — The Yankee Air Museum announced the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show will return next year.

We’re told the inaugural show proved to be a major success in 2023.

Next year’s show will take place Aug. 9–11, organizers say.

“We were thrilled with the overwhelming engagement of the community in terms of spectators, sponsors, volunteers and vendors,” says Event Director Ashley Myers. “It is clear that West Michigan embraces an air show.”

A Friday Twilight show with live music and a preview of the event will be held as part of next year’s show, according to the Yankee Air Museum.

Reserve your seat on the event’s website starting Dec. 12. We’re told ticket prices will increase over time.

