Michigan August Primary Election: Results in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The August 8, 2023 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages, and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

You can check out the races, as well as the results when the votes are counted Tuesday, at the links below.

Lapeer County

Dryden Community School Bond Proposal

Dryden Township Police Department Operations Millage

Lenawee County

Adrian City Commission

Morenci Mayor

Morenci Council Member

Woodstock Township Proposal

Whiteford Agricultural Schools Proposal

Lenawee District Library Proposal

Livingston County

Morrice Area Schools Bond Proposal

Macomb County

Eastpointe Mayor

Fraser Street Improvements Bond Proposal

Warren Mayor

Warren Clerk

Warren City Council

Monroe County

Summerfield Schools Operating Millage

Whiteford Township Fire Millage

Whiteford Township Road Millage

Whiteford Schools I & II Millage

Oakland County

Southfield Clerk

Berkley School District Bond

Clawson Public Schools School Building and Site Bond Proposal

Novi Community School District Operating Millage

Novi Millage Renewal Proposal to Provide Funds to Operate a System of Public Recreation and Playgrounds

Sanilac County

St. Clair County

Port Huron Area School District Proposal

Washtenaw County

City of Milan City Council

Northfield Township - Police Protection Millage Renewal and Increase

Wayne County

Allen Park Mayor

Allen Park City Clerk

Allen Park Treasurer

Allen Part City Council

Dearborn Heights City Council

Flat Rock Mayor

Flat Rock City Council

Gibraltar Mayor

Gibraltar City Clerk

Gibraltar Treasurer

Gibraltar City Council

Grosse Ile Township Millage Renewal For Continuing Off Island Library Services

Grosse Ile Township Millage Renewal To Improve And Maintain Drain and Storm Water Management Projects

Grosse Ile Township Police Millage Renewal

Grosse Ile Township Recreation Department Millage Renewal

Grosse Pointe Farms Mayor

Grosse Pointe Farms City Council

Grosse Pointe Park Mayor

Grosse Pointe Park City Council

Hamtramck City Council

Hamtramck Public Schools Sinking Fund

Harper Woods Mayor

Harper Woods City Council

Inkster Mayor

Inkster City Council

Livonia Mayor

Livonia Clerk

Livonia Treasurer

Livonia City Council

Melvindale Mayor

Melvindale City Clerk

Melvindale Treasurer

Melvindale City Council

Plymouth City Commission

Riverview Mayor

Riverview City Council

Riverview Marihuana Proposal

Rockwood Mayor

Rockwood Clerk

Rockwood Treasurer

Rockwood City Council

Westland Mayor (Partial Term)

Westland Clerk

Westland City Council

Westland City Council (Partial Term)

