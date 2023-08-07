Michigan August Primary Election: Results in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The August 8, 2023 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages, and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan
You can check out the races, as well as the results when the votes are counted Tuesday, at the links below.
Dryden Community School Bond Proposal
Dryden Township Police Department Operations Millage
Adrian City Commission
Morenci Mayor
Morenci Council Member
Woodstock Township Proposal
Whiteford Agricultural Schools Proposal
Lenawee District Library Proposal
Morrice Area Schools Bond Proposal
Eastpointe Mayor
Fraser Street Improvements Bond Proposal
Warren Mayor
Warren Clerk
Warren City Council
Summerfield Schools Operating Millage
Whiteford Township Fire Millage
Whiteford Township Road Millage
Whiteford Schools I & II Millage
Southfield Clerk
Berkley School District Bond
Clawson Public Schools School Building and Site Bond Proposal
Novi Community School District Operating Millage
Novi Millage Renewal Proposal to Provide Funds to Operate a System of Public Recreation and Playgrounds
Port Huron Area School District Proposal
City of Milan City Council
Northfield Township - Police Protection Millage Renewal and Increase
Allen Park Mayor
Allen Park City Clerk
Allen Park Treasurer
Allen Part City Council
Dearborn Heights City Council
Flat Rock Mayor
Flat Rock City Council
Gibraltar Mayor
Gibraltar City Clerk
Gibraltar Treasurer
Gibraltar City Council
Grosse Ile Township Millage Renewal For Continuing Off Island Library Services
Grosse Ile Township Millage Renewal To Improve And Maintain Drain and Storm Water Management Projects
Grosse Ile Township Police Millage Renewal
Grosse Ile Township Recreation Department Millage Renewal
Grosse Pointe Farms Mayor
Grosse Pointe Farms City Council
Grosse Pointe Park Mayor
Grosse Pointe Park City Council
Hamtramck City Council
Hamtramck Public Schools Sinking Fund
Harper Woods Mayor
Harper Woods City Council
Inkster Mayor
Inkster City Council
Livonia Mayor
Livonia Clerk
Livonia Treasurer
Livonia City Council
Melvindale Mayor
Melvindale City Clerk
Melvindale Treasurer
Melvindale City Council
Plymouth City Commission
Riverview Mayor
Riverview City Council
Riverview Marihuana Proposal
Rockwood Mayor
Rockwood Clerk
Rockwood Treasurer
Rockwood City Council
Westland Mayor (Partial Term)
Westland Clerk
Westland City Council
Westland City Council (Partial Term)