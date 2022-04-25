Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump have won Michigan Republicans’ backing for attorney general and secretary of state at a convention, clearing their path to face Democratic incumbents in the fall.

Saturday’s meeting of thousands of party delegates was a test of Trump’s clout in the party. His allies — attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, a lawyer, and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, a community college instructor — emerged victorious from three-person fields at the “endorsement” event in downtown Grand Rapids.

The political newcomers support Trump’s false claims about his 2020 loss in the swing state.