Some things you should know before you sign a petition in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — You have no doubt been asked for your signature a lot lately. Circulators are pushing numerous petitions that aim to change the laws when it comes to everything from abortion and school funding, to minimum wage and how you vote.

But who exactly are the people asking for your signature? There are things you should know about the laws in Michigan, before you sign.

“I want to make a difference,” said Jaylin McCain.

McCain said he is from Southfield and is volunteering to get signatures on a petition to raise the minimum wage.

“It is just from the heart,” he said of his motivation.

But not all circulators are volunteers. Some are employees, motivated at least in part by money. In fact, many paid circulators in Michigan are not from Michigan at all.

7 Action News approached paid circulators and requested interviews. Some have said they are on the clock and their bosses told them not to talk to the media.

Last week reporters got a relatively rare opportunity to talk to a paid circulator from out of state when she wanted to expose an interaction with a state representative.

“They are using a woman of color,” State Representative Cynthia Johnson (D-Detroit) can be heard yelling as she criticizes Taylor Jacob, who is Black.

Jacob recorded the video.

Jacob says she traveled from Little Rock, Arkansas to be paid to work for Secure MI Vote. The group is trying to stop people from voting if they don’t have a state ID. Right now Michigan requires an ID or a signed affidavit that is compared to the voter’s signature on file.

Jacob and Secure Michigan Vote say State Representative Cynthia Johnson demeaned her at Eastern Market by chanting she was being used by her employers because of her race.

“She just kept saying that I was a woman of color being used to suppress the vote,” said Taylor Jacob.

“If they see an issue in the state law or want to change the constitution, this is one of the most active processes they can get involved in. And actions like Representative Johnson keep people from participating in the process.”

Representative Johnson says she started vocally protesting because paid circulators are blocking Michiganders from controlling the process.

“You don’t live here. You are not a voter here. And it is just insane that people from outside our state will come in. We know what is going on. We know there is a big push to suppress the vote,” said State Representative Cynthia Johnson (R-Detroit).

Jacob said she believes people should have to provide identification. The Little Rock resident said she is not an expert on the Michigan law that is in place. She said she was not aware that it is possible the people of Michigan will not get to vote on the petition if enough signatures are gathered.

Signatures allow the legislature to pass an issue without the governor’s approval.

“I am not an expert on any of this. I was asked to come here and help out,” said Jacob.

Under Michigan law petitioners also don’t have to tell you the truth about what you are signing.

Sometimes circulators are paid by the signature, something Attorney General Dana Nessel criticized.

“If you are paying by the signature, trust me people are going to do everything and anything to get signatures, whether they are ethically obtained or not,” said Nessel.

How much are workers from out of state being paid? 7 Action News asked Secure MI Vote for compensation information for Taylor Jacob. We were told on camera it would be provided, but then received no such information.

