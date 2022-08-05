Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July.

Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder.

Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between Kimball and the victim took place in the 18900 block of 8 Mile. Kimball reportedly then got into his car, accelerated and fatally struck Waller.

The victim was pronounced dead on July 18 from injuries he received in the crash.

Kimball was arraigned on August 4 and was remanded to jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for August 18 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for August 25, both before Judge Kenneth King.

