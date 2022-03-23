Detroit Police Department's 'Skate with a Cop' initiative strengthens relationships with youths

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Kids from Noble Elementary School swapped their shoes for skates today thanks to Detroit Police Department’s ‘Skate with a Cop’ program, which took place at the Detroit Roller Wheels.

Officers from the 2nd Precinct also arranged free lunch for over 20 students in attendance all in a bid to build stronger relationships with the youth.

From 13-year-old Savanah Smith having the time of her life to officer David Vazquez busting out killer moves, Commander Michael Chambers says the initiative is already making a difference by not only strengthening the relationship with the youth but also rewarding them for their outstanding school performance.

"There has been a lot of positive feedback from the community, I can tell you that the students approaching the officers more and more engaged," said Michael Chambers, Commander, Detroit Police Department.

As for if DPD officers are faster on foot or skates, Commander Chamber said he will determine that after observing his team's skills. But as the day progressed; it seems like everyone was hitting the rink hard, especially the police.

Officer David Vazquez has been skating since he was a kid and seeing the children roll, the event brought back a lot of happy memories.

That's why officer Edward Jackson, who grew up in Detroit and has been serving the force for 17 years, understands how big of a role these community events play.

"We got so many difficulties as it relates to law enforcement so it’s a great chance to change the narrative. So we are encouraged despite the negativity, it’s great to see the kids and us interacting with the children," said DPD officer, Edward Jackson.

Detroit Police Department’s neighborhood policing unit are always organizing events to bring the community together, and if you want to take part, then make sure to follow your precinct by visiting https://detroitmi.gov/departments/police-department/precinct-social-media-accounts

