Digging deeper into Governor Whitmer's roundtable on mental health in schools

(WXYZ) — In Monday's 7 UpFront segment, we're continuing to look at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's roundtable about mental health investments in our schools.

Joining us to talk about it is Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, who took part in the roundtable.

"One of the things that was so impressive was the urge for us to connect the dots between the mental health of our parents and our children because the mental health of our parents has a direct impact — they're related to the crisis that we see in our schools. And we know for a fact that we have been very active and progressive in ensuring that our bodies, our physical health, is taken care of regardless of your social status or your economic status," Lawrence said. "And now, COVID has ripped the scab off the crisis of mental health. And now we must make sure that we are having access and funding for mental health in America."