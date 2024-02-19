Dog rescued from icy lake nursed back to health

Firefighters in Minnesota rescued a dog that fell into an icy lake.

The Baldwin Fire Department said it responded to a call Sunday morning from neighbors who reported that the dog was in Little Elk Lake, which is northwest of Minneapolis.

When firefighters arrived, they said that the dog was weak and struggling in the water.

"Firefighters were able to retrieve the dog and transport him to the fire station to get him dry and warm," the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

Pictures posted show firefighters tending to the dog. He's wrapped in blankets and even being given oxygen.

The local animal shelter said that the dog was eventually taken to an animal hospital to be checked out. The medical team was happy to report that the dog did not have "gurgling sounds in his lungs." That allowed them to focus on making sure the dog's body temperature was brought back up to normal.

In a Facebook post late Sunday, Mille Lacs County Animal Care & Protection said the dog's owner was found and they were able to take the dog home.

"Though shaken by his icy ordeal, his second chance to wag his tail is a testament to the incredible teamwork that saved him," the shelter said.

It's still not clear how the dog, whose name is Hades, ended up on the icy lake.

