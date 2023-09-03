Dog runs away from home to rock out at Metallica concert

Storm, an adventurous German Shepherd, ran away from home near the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and made her way into a Metallica concert—"Nothing Else Matters" for this fearless pup!

The band shared a photo of Stormon social media, happily seated in the audience during the concert, stating that the pup walked right into the stadium on Aug. 25.

"You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself," the band wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The metal-loving dog was picked up and taken to a nearby shelter by Animal Services, but not before she had some time to rock out.

"After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including "Barx Æterna," "Master of Puppies," and "The Mailman That Never Comes," the band said.

According to the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, while Storm appears to be in healthy condition and is loved and cared for by her humans, she still escaped from her yard to attend the sold-out concert.

Metallica is now telling all their fans that, while Storm did get away with her stunt, they do advise against bringing any furry friends to their concerts, as the environment is too loud for them.

