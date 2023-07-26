Cynthia and Edsel Ford II match donations for Forgotten Harvest fundraiser

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inside Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, this is their massive warehouse where all the magic happens. Today we got a chance to meet up with Cynthia Ford who is putting her money where her mouth is, and she is matching some of the donations made today to help Forgotten Harvest.

Forgotten Harvest is simply amazing. They help so many families in need in our community.

Families, single people, church members...and during the pandemic they stepped up big time with lines stretching around the block during their daily food drives.

We are trying to raise money for Forgotten Harvest and all their good work to stop food insecurity and Cynthia Ford is lending her name and her money to help.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “Why is it important for you to lend your name and your money to feed people in our community?”

“If people aren’t well fed, nothing else will work for them especially when you think about children who go to school,” said Cynthia Ford.

Our station channel 7 makes it one of our missions to help raise money for food in our community and there is so much need. Forgotten Harvest gave out 42 million pounds of food last year. That's 35 million meals.

We cannot thank Cynthia Ford enough for all that she is doing to raise money for Forgotten Harvest.

