Inspiring young minds: Give a Child a Book raises money for age-appropriate books

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News' annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign is back. It's a time to reflect on the impact that just one book can have on a young person.

Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, the money raised through the initiative will go back into the community by buying brand new books for kids across metro Detroit schools.

DJ Cobb is a 5-year-old reading machine. She found her stride in a special chair made just for exploring her library. She's finished more than 100 books all on her own.

"I like reading the most," DJ said.

DJ is homeschooled by her mom Cheryl Jackson.

She says the two are on a learning journey and books have helped them along the way.

"I remember ordering books from Amazon when she was in my stomach," Jackson said. "Books I wanted to read and that I envisioned reading to her."

Jackson truly believes reading has put her daughter ahead of her peers. Research shows when it's not prioritized, kids can fall behind. That's why Channel 7 runs the If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

"This campaign has really made a positive impact. We are so grateful for the members of our community who donated today to buy new age-appropriate books," WXYZ General Manager Mike Murri said. "And we are putting them in the hands of children and families throughout metro Detroit."

The campaign brings books to kids in need, but getting them excited to read can sometimes be challenging.

Jackson came up with a fun game for Dj. Every time she finishes a book on her own, Jackson awards her a "book buck." When she collects 20, she gets a prize.

"Because you just read Luca for the news, you get a book buck," Jackson said.

Jackson says when reading is a chore, it never sticks.

"One thing I didn't want was for her to only associate reading with school as I did," Jackson said.

It appears Jackson has succeeded in her mission. The two even document their reading on a YouTube channel.

DJ is thriving and she says reading will always be a part of who she is.

"Be conscience and be aware of the importance of bringing reading into your home and bringing the love and fun back into reading," Jackson said.

If you would like to donate, visit our If You Give a Child a Book campaign page.