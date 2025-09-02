Michigan Design Center to help WXYZ-TV's book campaign with a special event

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Calling all classic children’s book lovers: your childhood favorites will be on display with the world of interior design at the Michigan Design Center.

On Friday, Sept. 12, you’ll be able to open doors to timeless stories at the Designing the Classics decorating event, which will help WXYZ Channel 7 and the Scripps Howard Fund’s If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

Donations raised at the event will help provide free books to students across metro Detroit, giving them a chance to build libraries at home and help their love for reading grow.

More than 20 vignettes of children’s books will be displayed at Designing the Classics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Design Center in Troy on that day. There, you’ll be able to meet the designers of the doors inspired by children’s books during an open house.

The designs will bring charm to the playful storybooks like “The Rainbow Fish,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Jungle Book" and “Where the Sidewalk Ends.”

Guests will receive one raffle ticket upon entry to vote for their favorite design. The votes will be entered into a raffle and the winner will be drawn on Sept. 15 and will be notified by phone. The winner will receive a $100 gift card to Barnes & Noble.

For more information on the event, visit Michigan Design Center’s website. We hope to see you there!

