What to buy in October, as Amazon and Walmart kick off big sales

As tariffs threaten to push prices higher on toys, clothing and appliances, some of the biggest retailers are bringing back big fall sales, making October a great time to start stocking up for the holidays.

“The goal is always to be proactive and start in October,” said shopper April Thomas.

According to Bankrate, about half of holiday shoppers, 49%, plan to shop for the holidays before Halloween.

Retailers are making it easy by offering multi-day shopping events. They include:



“This is the start of the holiday shopping season,” said Samantha Gordon, deals editor at Consumer Reports.

See some of the best things to buy in the month of October:

What to buy in October, as big fall sales begin

Walmart’s Matt Goans said it’s a good time to upgrade some personal electronics like laptops, tablets, portable power banks and smartwatches.

“There are a lot of gift ideas out in the stores that you may want to check out,” Goans said.

Other top buys are kitchen appliances like an air fryer, coffee maker, multi-cooker and cookware.

“If that's something that you need or something you're thinking about buying someone for the holidays, this is a great time to find a good sale on those items,” Gordon said.

Gordon said smart thermostats and other smart home products go on sale, especially as part of Prime Big Deal Days.

Kohl’s is promoting deals on clothing items such as kids’ fleeces starting at $11.99, and up to 40% off coats and jackets.

Lastly, check out deals on yard gear for a fall cleanup, including mowers, leaf blowers and string trimmers.

Things to wait for November to buy

For a major tech gift, like a gaming system or TV, Gordon said it may be worth waiting until Black Friday for bigger discounts.

“That's when TVs have their best prices of the year,” she said.

Otherwise, if you see a price drop, grab it in October.

“Even beyond the Walmart Deals event there are over 6,000 rollbacks in our stores right now,” Goans said, so you don’t waste your money.

