Eggo debuts literal House of Pancakes that you can stay in

Eggo is celebrating National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering the chance to stay at a literal “House of Pancakes.”

Available for booking on HometoGo.com, the first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes is located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, which considers itself the “Pancake Capital of the South.”

In the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, pancake fans will be treated to a home full of breakfast-inspired decorations like fluffy pancake beds and an Eggo-themed game room, plus a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney. The freezer is, of course, full of Eggo pancakes so you’ll have plenty to eat during your stay.

Families or groups of up to eight can request to book a three-night stay at the Eggo House of Pancakes beginning Feb. 28 at noon EST. Eggo will review all requests and confirm guests on a first-come, first-served basis throughout March.

You’ll need to keep an eye on the dates you can request a booking, as there are only four opportunities to book three-night weekend stays throughout the month of March. Make sure to head to their website on Mondays at noon to book for the following weekend on a rolling basis.

If you want to stay March 7-10, you’ll need to request it on Feb. 28. You’ll need to get online on March 4 to request a stay from March 14-17. Come back on March 11 to book a stay between March 21-24, and visit the site on March 18 to stay March 28-31 (Easter weekend).

The best part? The stay is completely free! You will, however, be responsible for your own travel arrangements.

If you’re wondering why the house isn’t called the Eggo House of Waffles, since the brand is actually synonymous with that breakfast food instead, Eggo says it’s so they can celebrate “Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that’s equally good at making parents’ lives easier and making breakfast delicious.”

If you can’t make it to Tennessee in March, you can instead head to Pennsylvania and stay in a “Peeps Sweet Suite” this Easter. Bookings are filling up fast. With only a few left, so you’ll want to grab your spot soon!

