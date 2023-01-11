ABC announces sing-along special celebrating Schoolhouse Rock!'s 50th anniversary

(WXYZ) — ABC is getting ready to return to Conjunction Junction where you can sing along to I'm Just A Bill as the network celebrates the 50th anniversary of Schoolhouse Rock!

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest when it airs at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. You'll be able to watch it on WXYZ-TV.

While celebrating the 50th anniversary of the seminal cartoon shorts, the special is also a continuation of ABC's singalong franchise which began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those four specials saw celebrities performing Disney classic songs while the audience could sing along at home.

This time around, you'll be able to sing along with the Black Eyed Peas, The Muppets, and more as they perform classic Schoolhouse Rock! songs. ABC has released the following list of performances:

Black Eyed Peas – “Three Is A Magic Number”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Figure 8”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen – “I'm Just a Bill”

Julianne Hough – “Interplanet Janet”

The Muppets & Fortune Feimster – “Unpack Your Adjectives”

NE-YO – “Verb: That's What’s Happening”

Raven Symoné and Kal Penn - “Interjections”

Retta – “Ready or Not, Here I Come”

Shaquille O'Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta – “Conjunction Junction”

Stars from Disney’s Broadway and touring productions – “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing”

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong will stream on Hulu the day following the broadcast on ABC and on Disney+ on a later date.