Aerosmith announces relaunch of farewell tour, includes Little Caesars Arena stop on January 4

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Aerosmith is getting back out on the road more than a year after being forced to reschedule concerts due to Stephen Tyler's vocal injury

The band announced Wednesday that they would be relaunching their farewell tour Peace Out in September with two new shows in Pennsylvania.

They will then tour across the US, before wrapping the tour up with a show in Buffalo in February.

The tour will include a New Year's Eve show in Boston, which will happen a few days before Aerosmith returns to Detroit on January 4 for a show at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets for the band's originally scheduled date at LCA will still be honored at the January 4 show. Ticketholders will be contacted via email with more information.

Tickets for the new shows in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, as well as open tickets from the rescheduled shows, will go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, April 12.