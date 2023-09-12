Aerosmith reschedules Little Caesars Arena show due to lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord damage

(WXYZ) — Aerosmith's September 18 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been pushed back to January 2024 due to a health issue for lead singer Steven Tyler.

In all, the band's next 6 shows have been rescheduled.

The band posted the following statement from Tyler on their website:

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The statement also lists the following dates for the rescheduled shows:

Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse