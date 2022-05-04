Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in her own defense in a libel suit filed by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Heard's anticipated testimony Wednesday comes after a psychologist hired by Heard's lawyers testified she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from multiple acts of abuse by Depp, including sexual violence.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The article didn't name Depp, but he says he was defamed because it clearly referred to accusations she raised during their divorce.

Depp said he filed the lawsuit because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation.

While he was on the witness stand, jurors heard audio clips of the actor shouting vulgarities at Heard and warning that if he didn't walk away, it would be "a bloodbath like it was on the island."

Depp added that his ex-wife has falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser.

They first met on the movie set "The Rum Diary" in 2011. They married in 2015, only to divorce a year later.

Depp has denied ever abusing Heard, saying she abused drugs and often attacked him violently.