Swiggin’ Pig BBQ gearing up to kick off summer in Downtown Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Swiggin’ Pig BBQ is kicking off summer in Downtown Wyandotte.

The four day festival will be taking place June 8-11, on Maple Street, First Street and the Yack Arena parking lot. There will be live music inside District 142, a brand new music venue, in the heart of downtown.

Barbeque Pitmasters will include Smokehouse 52, Hog Heaven, Lazy Man BBQ, BBQ Daddy, The Grill Father BBQ, C&C 7 Star BBQ, Bobbie Ques Red Truck and more. There will also be tasty treats from Different Twist Pretzels, roasted almonds and carnival favorites. A full bar will be placed on Maple Street and will showcase Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hornito’s, Makers Mark, variety of beers, seltzers and Faygo.

The Whiskey tasting event will be moved inside District 142 on the upper level. Whiskey lovers can stroll through the array of sampling stations to sip, savor and interact with brand ambassadors. Tasting tickets include a Swiggin’ Pig / District 142 commemorative glass and ten (10) samples of whiskey, bourbon or rye for only $20 in advance and $25 at the door. (if not sold out prior) Each sampling station will feature a mixed cocktail or straight taste. The sampling event hours are Friday 7pm – 10pm. You Must be 21+ with a valid ID at check in. Tickets are available at District142live.com.

All live music performances will be inside the District 142 Live Music & Event Venue on Maple Street. Guests can come in, cool off and enjoy country, rock and blues bands. There is no charge to enter the venue Friday – Sunday. However on Thursday, there is a small ticket fee of $15 to see Chase Wright in concert. Tickets available at District142live.com (21+ to enter after 9pm, Friday & Saturday).

The City of Wyandotte offers free parking throughout the downtown. City lots can be found on the riverfront, west side of Biddle between Oak and Eureka Roads and the City Hall parking lot.

For a full list of hours and events, visit 360eventproductions.com/events/swiggin-pig.