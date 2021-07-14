Britney Spears to return to court on Wednesday

Popstar Britney Spears is set to return to court on Wednesday over her battle about her conservatorship.

According to CNN, Judge Brenda Penny is set to consider Spears' request for a new attorney after her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham, resigned.

The singer has reportedly consulted with former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who is set to attend the hearing on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

It's been three weeks since Spears gave riveting testimony about her 13-year conservatorship.

She told the court she was not allowed to decide where to perform or when, her birth control status, and didn’t know her rights under the conservatorship arrangements.

“I just want my life back, and it's been 13 years, and it's enough,” Spears said of the conservatorship , adding it is her “dream for all this to end.”

Spears is not expected to attend in person, but she could join by phone.