Canterbury Village Halloween stroll every tickets on sale now

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tickets are now available for Canterbury Village's Halloween Stroll, an annual outdoor Halloween event taking place each weekend in October from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.

"Canterbury Village’s annual outdoor, family-friendly Halloween Stroll where the quaint village property is transformed into a Halloween wonderland. Guests of all ages can enjoy fun and festive encounters and exhibits along the walking paths adorned with hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing lamp posts," said Canterbury Village.

Halloween truly comes to life with pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, tunnel of fun and much more. A variety of seasonal refreshments, including cider, donuts, hot chocolate and more, will be available for purchase."

Admission is $14.99 per person, plus service fees. Admission for children under two, active military and veterans is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle. All tickets must be purchased online at CanterburyVillage.com.

Proceeds from select ticket sales will benefit Jay’s Juniors, a foundation supporting chronically, terminally ill children.

Canterbury Village is located at 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion.

