Cedar Point announces season pass sale with access to all Six Flags parks for rest of 2025 and 2026

(WXYZ) — Six Flags, the parent company of Cedar Point, says that its 2026 Season Passes will offer unlimited access to more than 40 of the company's parks for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.

The company says they are offering the limited-time anniversary offer in every park beginning next week.

“This massive benefit is one that only Six Flags Entertainment can provide with more than 40 amusement, water and animal parks spanning three countries,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags, in a news release.. “A 2026 Six Flags Season Pass is your international passport to fun with dynamic family entertainment, refreshing thrills and the world’s most exhilarating roller coasters.”

The benefit will apply to all 2026 Cedar Point Gold and Prestige Passes purchased or renewed from July 31 through September 1 as part of the MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale.

According to the company, the sale will feature:



Lowest pricing of the year plus free parking

2026 Gold Pass purchases will include one bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket

2026 Prestige Pass purchases will include two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free tickets

Bring-a-friend tickets are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass was purchased

Guests must purchase by Sept. 1 to receive these offers. Prices increase Sept. 2.

According to Six Flags, the MVP Sale will be available online only from July 31 through September 1. After the sale, all 2026 Gold and Prestige Passholders will need to purchase the All Park Passport add-on to gain access to all Six Flags Entertainment parks.

You can get more details on cedarpoint.com.