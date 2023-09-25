Local man says Cedar Point won't provide incident reports months after getting hurt by flying cell phone

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County man says months after he sustained a head injury on a Cedar Point ride, he can't get access to reports he's asking for.

David Carter was riding on Cedar Point's roller coaster called Maverick on July 22 when he said he heard from other people at the park, "Oh my God your head is bleeding."

The Maverick reaches 70 miles per hour, Carter said a fellow passenger's cell phone flew through the air and hit him on the head.

"It was literally like a brick hitting me in the head," said Carter.

Having worked at Cedar Point himself, and specifically on Maverick about 10 years ago, Carter said he knew to ask an employee for help.

When he did, Carter said, "They were just trying to get through the line and get the ride moving again." In an attempt to get help, Carter said, "I’m not sure if you realize this or not but my blood is on the seat over there, you can’t let nobody ride this right now.'"

After a few minutes, Carter said supervisors came over and he was taken to first aid.

"The immediate result was 'Oh we’ll get you some free meals for the rest of the day and let us know how it goes,'" Carter said.

With blood dripping down his head, Carter said he went to a metro Detroit hospital and since then multiple specialists.

"I started having headaches, dizzy spells, I started having pain down the side of my face and neck," he revealed. "I’ve seen chiropractors. I’ve seen neurologists. I’ve seen pain doctors... all kinds of specialists."

Carter's medical bills are now at $10,000 due to the incident. He said Cedar Point won't answer specific questions or put him in contact with the family who owned the cell phone.

"Cedar Point has not been reachable," said Carter. "They have not been willing to give any information. I’ve asked for my own medical report from the park. They have been unable to give me that... unwilling to give me that."

He believes Cedar Point and the family who owned the cell phone should assist him with his medical bills.

Since the incident, he says he's been diagnosed with post-concussive symptoms, traumatic brain injuries, a swelling neck, and more.

7 Action News reached out to Cedar Point multiple times for comment and they did not respond.

As a paramedic, he said he would like to see Cedar Point's cell phone regulations strengthen, "This is why these rules are in place so things like this don’t happen to people like me."