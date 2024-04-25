No free lockers, flip flops or loose items. Here are the new safety guidelines for Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2

SANDUSKY, Ohio — News 5 is giving you a front-row seat to amusement park history.

Cedar Point is unveiling its highly anticipated Top Thrill 2 roller coaster.

It's dubbed "The world's tallest and fastest triple-launch coaster."

The new ride comes after the amusement park recently settled a lawsuit over the former and now-retired Top Thrill Dragster.

Back in 2021, a Michigan woman who was waiting in line suffered a life-altering injury when a bracket from the train dislodged and struck her in the head.

Details of the settlement have not been publicly revealed.

Cedar Point was ultimately cleared of any criminal wrongdoing following an investigation.

The ride has since been reconfigured and opened under a new, updated version.

Cedar Point says the Top Thrill 2 is the fastest and tallest triple launch coaster in the world.

It's 420 feet tall and reaches 120 miles per hour for a two-minute-long ride you'll never forget.

Guests must be at least 52 inches tall to ride the Top Thrill 2.

With the new coaster opening, Cedar Point announced Top Thrill 2 Rider Safety Guidelines, which have garnered major attention on social media.

The guidelines include:



All riders must go through a metal detector at the ride’s entrance—to detect keys or other items from being brought onto the coaster.

Cell phones and additional things you typically carry into the park with you are not allowed in your pockets.

Riders are not permitted to utilize waist packs, zippered pockets or pockets that fasten to store their loose items – they must be left with a non-rider or in a locker.

There are no loose article bins on the station platform.

Flip-flops and sandals are not permitted past the entrance.

Guests who wear glasses—must have a strap that secures them to your head.

To read the full policy, click here.

Cedar Point opens on May 4, but passholders can ride the Top Thrill 2 this weekend.