'Do I look sick to you?': Dolly Parton releases video amid health concerns

Dolly Parton is reassuring fans who have expressed concern about her health.

The country music legend released a video on Wednesday while shooting commercials for the Grand Ole Opry.

“Do I look sick to you?” Parton joked.

Parton acknowledged that she is dealing with some health challenges but said she is receiving the necessary treatments.

“I figured if you heard it from me, that I was OK,” she said.

Freida Parton caused alarm on Tuesday when she asked for prayers for her sister. She later walked back her comments, saying she didn’t mean to make it sound serious.

"I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," she said. "She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up."

Dolly Parton's manager, Olly Rowland, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the singer has been dealing with kidney stones and that the prayer request got blown out of proportion.

