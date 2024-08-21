Fitness guru Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed

More than a month after he was found dead in his Los Angeles home, Richard Simmons' cause of death has been revealed.

The fitness guru's death was accidental, with contributing factors including "complications from recent falls" and heart disease, the family's spokesperson told People and ABC News after Simmons' brother, Lenny, received a call from the Los Angeles Coroner's office. Beyond the medication Simmons was prescribed, the toxicology report was also negative, the statement said.

Simmons' longtime housekeeper found him dead on July 13, one day after his 76th birthday. Though authorities did not suspect foul play, his cause of death had originally been deferred pending an investigation and necessary additional testing, and the Los Angeles Police Department told Scripps News it couldn't officially close the case until it had the coroner's office's final determination.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Simmons spent the first 18 years of his life in the French Quarter with his dancer mom, emcee father and his brother, with whom he shared a room, the Historic New Orleans Collection museum wrote in a story of his life.

In 1974, he opened a workout studio in Beverly Hills, California, that he called Slimmons, which catered to people who might have felt more shy working out around people who were already fit, according to one account on IMDB.

Simmons went on to become a household name, selling several books he authored and millions of fitness DVDs and videos promoting a healthy and positive lifestyle. He also starred in various TV shows, including a four-year stint on the popular soap opera "General Hospital," and was a frequent late-night talk show guest.

However, more than a decade ago, Simmons retreated from the public eye, closed his fitness studio and was largely not seen in public for years at a time. Still, he kept up with fans through social media, with one of his last known messages thanking his followers for wishing him a happy birthday.

Two days before his death, Simmons was humble about the legacy he would leave in an interview with People.

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he told the publication. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."