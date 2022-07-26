Watch Now
Entertainment

David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor, dies at 80

david warner.jpg
Associated Press
FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London, Jan. 19, 1967, where he was rehearsing for the film production "Work... is A Four Letter Word" with British singer Cilla Black. Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespeare to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80. Warner’s family said he died from a cancer-related illness on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Denville Hall, a retirement home for entertainers in London. (AP Photo, File)
david warner.jpg
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 12:57:18-04

British actor David Warner, whose career spanned six decades and was known for his performances in "Titanic" and "The Omen," has died. He was 80.

According to the Associated Press, Warner's family said the actor passed away from a cancer-related illness on Sunday in London at a retirement home for entertainers.

In a statement to the BBC, his family said, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity."

The prolific actor was known for playing villainous characters in films, having starred in "Time Bandits" in 1979, "Tron" in 1982 and "Titanic" in 1997, The Washington Post reported.

Having trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Warner's stage credits include the title role in “Hamlet” with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1965, the AP reported.

Warner is survived by his partner Lisa Bowerman, his son Luke, daughter-in-law Sarah, “his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans, and his many gold dust friends," his family said per the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website