Disney releases sign language version of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

(WXYZ) — In the 10 months since Disney released Encanto, the movie and its hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" have remained popular.

Now the song has become even more inclusive, as part of a commemoration of International Day of Sign Languages. to mark the occasion, Disney teamed up with Deaf West Theatre to release a version of the song that contains performances in both American Sign Language and Colombian Sign Language.

And just like the movie, the video features an all Colombian and Latinx cast, who are also all deaf.

YOU CAN WATCH THE VIDEO ON DISNEY MUSIC'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL BY CLICKING HERE

