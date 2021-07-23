Friday marks 10th anniversary of British pop singer Amy Winehouse's death

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of the death of British pop singer Amy Winehouse.

Winehouse was found dead at her home in London on July 23, 2011. Her death was attributed to accidental alcohol poisoning.

She was 27-years-old.

The soulful singer was known for her cat-eye makeup and massive bouffant hairstyle.

The BBC is releasing a new documentary called "Reclaiming Amy," which is being released to mark the anniversary of her passing away.

The documentary is narrated by the late singer's mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins.

Her family, which started the Amy Winehouse Foundation to help those struggling with substance abuse, planned on streaming a benefit concert on Friday.