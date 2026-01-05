Here are the concerts and shows coming to the Fox Theatre in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and shows set for this year at the Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit. Here's a full list of the shows.

(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)

