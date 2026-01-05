Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2026

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2026 is looking to be another busy concert season at Pine Knob as a number of artists have already announced shows for the legendary venue.
Related: Here are the concerts & comedy shows coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2026
WATCH BELOW: Retro video from Pine Knob
Pine Knob Music Theatre returns
Several shows have already been announced for next summer. We will continually update this article as more shows are announced.
Here's a look at what's been announced and when for the 2026 season at Pine Knob:
- June 12: Meghan Trainor "The Get In Girl Tour" with special guests Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor
- June 16: mgk "The Lost Americana Tour" with special guests Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
- July 10: Jack Johnson "SURFILMUSIC Tour" with special guest Hermanos Gutiérrez
- July 20: Mötley Crüe "THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS”
- July 31: Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner "Double Triple Vision Tour" with special guest Six Gun Sally
- Aug 02: Evanescence "2026 World Tour" with special guests Spiritbox & Nova Twins
- Aug 04: Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte "North American Tour 2026"
- Aug 05: Train "Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour" with special guests Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson
- Aug 06: 5 Seconds of Summer "EVERYONES A STAR!" World Tour
- Aug 29: Toto "North America Summer Tour 2026" with Christopher Cross & The Romantics