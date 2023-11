NOVI, Mich. — Legendary actor Billy Dee Williams is in town for Motor City Comic Con, sharing 'Star Wars' stories, meeting fans, and touting his new book.

Williams took two years to write 'What Have We Here? Portraits of a Life.' The 86-year-old actor, painter, and novelist is visiting with fans all weekend at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace.

He sat down with Brad Galli for a conversation about his life, the book, and his ties to Detroit. Watch the interview below or click here.