INTERVIEW: James and Oliver Phelps tell ‘Harry Potter’ stories at Motor City Comic Con

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in the 'Harry Potter' movies, talk with Brad Galli at Motor City Comic Con.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Nov 14, 2023
NOVI, Mich. — The Weasley twins left Hogwarts, and visited Michigan for Motor City Comic Con.

Actors Oliver and James Phelps told ‘Harry Potter’ stories at the Suburban Showplace Center for the weekend convention. WXYZ's Brad Galli moderated their panel at Motor City Comic Con, as the crowd of fans gathered to listen to their tales on the sets of the movies, and their adventures in Detroit.

The Phelps brothers were busy in Detroit, making a trip to the Motown Museum, and Metallica’s Ford Field show. Watch their conversation with Galli in the video below or click here:

