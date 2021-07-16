Jerry O'Connell becomes first man to take full-time hosting slot on 'The Talk'

Actor Jerry O'Connell is set to replace the spot vacated by Sharon Osbourne on the CBS daytime talk show "The Talk."

The talk show made the announcement on Wednesday.

This marks the first time in the show's history that a man will be a co-host.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O'Connell has been guest hosting for several months.

Osbourne decided to leave the show in March following a review that found in part that her behavior toward her co-hosts "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace" after she defended her friend British TV personality Piers Morgan.

Morgan said he "didn’t believe a word” the Duchess of Sussex said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the month.