Jury selection begins in New York in R. Kelly sex trafficking case

After two years, jury selection is slated to begin Monday in New York City in the R. Kelly sex trafficking case.

A Brooklyn judge will begin questioning potential jurors to see if they can remain impartial about the R&B singer, the Associated Press reported.

Kelly, who has been locked up since 2019, faces charges of child pornography, kidnapping, obstruction of justice, sex trafficking, and racketeering for purposes of sexual exploitation of children, USA Today reported.

Since his arrest, Kelly was in a Chicago jail until last month when he was transferred to the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Kelly had tried to be released on bail while awaiting trial during the COVID-19 pandemic but was turned down.

USA Today reported that the Grammy-winning singer, who faces trials in four separate state and federal sex crimes cases, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Opening statements begin Aug. 18.